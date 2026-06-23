Why Is Intel Stock Falling Tuesday?

The selloff appears to be driven by a broad shift away from growth stocks rather than company-specific news. With U.S. equity futures under pressure, investors are trimming exposure to technology names that have rallied sharply over the past year.

Intel has remained near the upper end of its 52-week trading range. That leaves the stock vulnerable to profit-taking when market sentiment weakens. Dow futures were down 0.52%, while Russell 2000 futures fell 1.68%, reinforcing the cautious tone across equities.

Technical Analysis

Despite Tuesday’s pullback, Intel remains in a strong long-term uptrend. The stock is trading 11% above its 20-day simple moving average of $117.47 and 26.6% above its 50-day SMA of $103.01.

The longer-term picture also remains positive. Intel trades 73.9% above its 100-day SMA of $74.97 and 132.5% above its 200-day SMA of $56.10.

Momentum indicators continue to favor bulls. The MACD remains above its signal line, suggesting upward momentum is intact despite the recent weakness.

The moving-average setup also supports the trend. The 20-day SMA remains above the 50-day SMA, while the golden cross formed in August 2025, with the 50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA, remains in place.

Traders will watch whether the stock can establish another higher low after a swing low formed in March and a swing high in May.

Key resistance: $133.00

Earnings And Analyst Outlook

Intel is expected to report second-quarter results on July 23.

Wall Street expects earnings of 19 cents per share, compared with a loss of 10 cents per share a year earlier. Revenue is projected to rise to $14.40 billion from $12.86 billion.

The stock carries a consensus Hold rating with an average analyst price forecast of $82.33. Recent analyst actions include:

Bank of America Securities upgraded Intel to Buy and raised its price forecast to $135 on June 11.

upgraded Intel to Buy and raised its price forecast to $135 on June 11. Barclays maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased its price forecast to $100 on June 1.

maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased its price forecast to $100 on June 1. Wells Fargo maintained an Equal-Weight rating and lifted its price forecast to $110 on June 1.

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Intel carries a Momentum score of 99.45, reflecting exceptionally strong relative price performance despite Tuesday’s decline.

The high score suggests investors continue to focus on the stock’s underlying trend, with pullbacks viewed against key support levels rather than changes in the company’s fundamentals.

Top ETF Exposure

Intel is a major holding in several exchange-traded funds, including:

Heavy ETF ownership means fund inflows and outflows can have a meaningful impact on Intel shares through automatic portfolio rebalancing.

Price Action

INTC Stock Price Activity: Intel shares were down 7.54% at $130.31 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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