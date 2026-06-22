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Los Angeles, California - 20 January 2023: The magnificent seven in big tech. Biggest US technology companies
June 22, 2026 4:03 PM 2 min read

New Congressman Is Selling Stocks: Here’s The Six Magnificent Seven Names He Ditched

A newer member of Congress may be the next to be closely monitored for their trading activity after recently selling off multiple Magnificent Seven stocks.

Congressman Sells Magnificent Seven Stocks

Congressman Matthew Van Epps (R-Tenn.) recently disclosed selling multiple stocks, as tracked by the Benzinga Government Trades page.

The trades are notable for the names involved and because these are the first disclosed trades made by Van Epps.

All the trades were made on June 16 and were sales, with the following transactions made:

The transactions were all sales with the congressman selling positions in six of the Magnificent Seven names during the month of June.

Congressman Begins Career With All Sales

Van Epps won a special election in 2025 and has been a member of Congress since. According to data from Quiver Quantitative, the congressman has disclosed only the $129,000 in sales and made no purchases since joining Congress.

With the purchases previously undisclosed, this means Van Epps owned the stocks prior to joining Congress, which makes it harder to determine whether he made a profit on the trades.

Benzinga will continue to monitor the trading history of members of Congress.

Image via Shutterstock

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