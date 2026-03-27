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AMD chairman and CEO hold speaks in Taipei on June 3, 2024.
March 27, 2026 2:31 AM 3 min read

Lisa Su Hosts Howard Lutnick As Commerce Department Highlights 'Gold Standard' American Tech Stack: AMD CEO Appreciates The 'Open Dialogue'

On Thursday, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa Su hosted Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick for a key discussion with industry leaders.

US Doubles Down On Semiconductor Leadership

Taking to X, the U.S. Commerce Department said that Lutnick met leaders from the Semiconductor Industry Association.

"The American tech stack is the gold standard," the Commerce Department wrote, noting U.S. firms dominate high-value segments such as chip architecture and AI compute.

Su echoed that sentiment, writing on X, "We deeply appreciate the open dialogue and partnership… as we work together to accelerate America's tech stack and expand opportunities across the U.S. workforce."

Trump's AI And Chip Strategy Gains Industry Backing

The administration has also imposed a 25% tariff on select high-end AI chips from companies like Nvidia and AMD, citing national security concerns and the need to boost domestic production.

Last month, AMD reported fourth-quarter revenue of $10.27 billion, surpassing analyst expectations of $9.67 billion. The company also reported adjusted earnings of $1.53 per share, topping estimates of $1.32 per share.

Chip Shortages, Price Hikes Add Pressure

Despite the policy push, the semiconductor sector faces mounting challenges.

Price Action: AMD shares closed at $203.77 on Thursday, down 7.49% and rose 0.75% to $205.30 in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that AMD is trending upward across short-, medium- and long-term periods, with its Growth metric ranking in the top 97th percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: jamesonwu1972 on Shutterstock.com

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