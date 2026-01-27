Emmanuel Macron Pushes Australia-Style Crackdown On Under-15 Social Media Use, Lawmaker Says Move Aimed At Setting 'Clear Boundaries' In Society

On Monday, France's lower house approved legislation to block children under 15 from social media, signaling a tougher stance on Big Tech as President Emmanuel Macron presses for swift action ahead of the next school year.

French Lawmakers Back Under-15 Social Media Ban

France's National Assembly voted 116-23 in favor of a bill that would bar children under 15 from accessing social media platforms, citing concerns over online bullying, addiction and deteriorating mental health among minors, reported Reuters.

The legislation now heads to the Senate before returning to the lower chamber for a final vote.

The bill would apply not only to standalone social networks but also to social networking features embedded within other digital platforms, expanding the scope of the proposed restrictions.

"With this law, we are setting a clear boundary in society and saying social media is not harmless," centrist lawmaker Laure Miller told lawmakers, arguing that children are "reading less, sleeping less and comparing themselves."

Macron Urges Australia-Style Crackdown On Big Tech

Macron has thrown his weight behind the measure, urging France to follow Australia's lead, where a world-first ban on social media for users under 16 took effect in December.

Macron wants the French ban implemented by September, in time for the new academic year.

Age Verification, Public Support And Global Momentum

Under the French proposal, platforms would be required to deploy EU-compliant age-verification systems.

The legislation would also extend France's existing smartphone ban in middle schools to include high schools.

France's move comes as countries including Britain, Spain, Denmark, Malaysia and Indonesia explore or implement similar restrictions.

