After Australia's Tough Crackdown, Malaysia Moves To Ban Social Media For Teens Under 16 As Global Scrutiny Rises

Malaysia is preparing to bar children under 16 from creating social media accounts next year.

Malaysia Sets Age 16 As New Threshold

On Sunday, communications minister Fahmi Fadzil said platforms will be required to enforce electronic Know Your Customer, or eKYC, identity checks using official documents such as MyKad, passports or MyDigital ID, reported The Star, a Malaysian news site.

The move follows an October Cabinet decision to raise the minimum age for social media access from 13 to 16.

"We expect all platform providers to be ready to implement eKYC by next year," Fahmi said after closing an online scam awareness event.

He added that the requirement is part of the Online Safety Act, which takes effect Jan. 1, 2026.

Australia's Policy Shift Adds Pressure

The policy comes as Australia enforces one of the world's strictest social media age limits, including penalties of up to A$49.5 million for noncompliance.

Australia earlier this year reversed an earlier exemption for YouTube, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google, adding the platform to its under-16 ban.

This change puts YouTube in the same category as Meta Platforms, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:META) Facebook and Instagram, TikTok and Snap Inc.'s (NYSE:SNAP) Snapchat.

Global Scrutiny Of Social Platforms Intensifies

The shift coincides with new legal filings in the U.S. alleging that Meta halted internal research suggesting users who quit Facebook experienced lower anxiety and depression.

