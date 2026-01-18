Musk vs Altman: OpenAI Trial Testimony 'Will Blow Your Mind,' Says Musk

As the legal battle between Elon Musk, OpenAI, and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) heats up, Musk has expressed his eagerness for the upcoming trial, promising explosive revelations.

Musk, a co-founder of OpenAI, has sued the artificial intelligence firm and its CEO, Sam Altman. He alleges that OpenAI defrauded him by transitioning into a for-profit venture, contrary to its original non-profit mission.

Musk is seeking damages of up to $134 billion from OpenAI and Microsoft, claiming wrongful gains from his early financial and strategic support.

In a post on X on Saturday, Musk wrote that he "can’t wait" for the high-stakes jury trial against OpenAI. He wrote, “Can’t wait to start the trial. The discovery and testimony will blow your mind.”

OpenAI and Microsoft have refuted the allegations, with OpenAI dismissing the lawsuit as “baseless” and Microsoft denying any misconduct. Both companies have requested the court to limit the scope of testimony that Musk’s expert witness can present to the jury.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has countered Musk’s claims, accusing him of selectively presenting information. "Elon is cherry-picking things to make Greg [Brockman] look bad, but the full story is that Elon was pushing for a new structure, and Greg and Ilya [Sutskever] spent a lot of time trying to figure out if they could meet his demands," Altman wrote in a post on X on Saturday.

Musk left OpenAI in 2018 and now runs xAI, a competitor to OpenAI. The trial is expected to commence in April.

Why It Matters: This lawsuit represents a significant development in the AI industry, as it involves two of the most influential entities in the tech world. The outcome of this trial could potentially reshape the landscape of AI development and its commercialization.

Furthermore, the allegations brought forward by Musk question the ethical standards of AI companies transitioning from non-profit to for-profit models, which could lead to stricter regulations in the future.