Ron DeSantis Thinks F-150 Lightning Production Scrap Could Benefit Tesla Cybertruck — JerryRigEverything Says Ford Sold '2X' More Trucks

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) has said that the Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) F-150 Lightning EV pickup truck's production scrap could benefit Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and its polarizing Cybertruck.

Tesla Has A Strong Following, Says Ron DeSantis

Taking to the social media platform X on Wednesday, DeSantis shared that Tesla has "a strong following," adding that the Cybertruck has become a popular choice among customers. He added that there was no reason to "think that following would transfer to Ford trucks."

JerryRigEverything Weighs In

Quoting DeSantis' post on X, YouTuber Zack Nelson, aka JerryRigEverything, shared his thoughts and took a sarcastic jibe at DeSantis. He shared that the Florida Governor "doesn’t know that Ford sold 2X more Electric trucks than Tesla." He also shared that the Cybertruck was "less popular" than a canceled truck, which was "unpopular."

Tesla's Falling Sales, Unsupervised FSD

The comments come amid a decline in the automaker's sales, which, as the latest figures indicated, showed a steep 23% decline during November. The decline comes as EV demand fell in the U.S. amid regulatory headwinds due to President Donald Trump's policies, like relaxing Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) norms in the country.

However, with Ford scaling back EV efforts, experts like Gene Munster of Deepwater Asset Management think that the pullback could prove to be beneficial for companies like Tesla, which is also focusing on deploying driverless taxis across the U.S. — a major goal for Musk.

California Suspends Tesla License

Tesla also faces a sales license suspension in California due to the marketing around the Autopilot and full self-driving systems, after a court ruled within the state that the automaker has been deceptive.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, TSLA declined 4.62% to $467.26 at market close. However, it surged 0.46% to $469.40 during the after-hours session.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock