Global consultancy PwC UK and technology firm Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) have entered a new phase of their partnership, sealed by a multi-year, multi-million-pound investment from PwC. The agreement positions both companies to deepen their collaboration on advanced AI solutions across key industries.

The expanded alliance designates PwC and Palantir as preferred U.K. partners, coordinating strategy and delivery to support organizations implementing large-scale digital and data transformations.

Their joint work began in 2023, pairing PwC’s sector expertise with Palantir’s Foundry and AIP platforms. The partnership has since supported transformation projects in the financial services, healthcare, energy, manufacturing, and government sectors.

A key outcome of the collaboration is their role in the NHS Federated Data Platform, a programme intended to streamline patient data use and improve operational efficiency across the health system.

Marco Amitrano, Senior Partner at PwC UK, said: “This major investment reflects our confidence in scaling AI-led transformation to help organizations create lasting impact… Expanding our relationship reflects the success we’ve achieved together so far.”

Palantir’s U.K. and Europe Executive Vice President Louis Mosley added that the strengthened partnership “reflects shared values, deep collaboration and a track record of delivering transformational and sustained impact.”

Price Action: PLTR shares were trading higher by 1.00% to $169.00 premarket at last check Wednesday.

