Elon Musk Says 'Game On' As Tesla Robotaxi Rival Waymo Expands Operations

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Saturday responded to Alphabet Inc.‘s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) Waymo's announcement of expansion of its operations in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Waymo Expands Operations

This development marks a significant step for Waymo as it seeks to broaden its autonomous vehicle operations. The expansion will allow its self-driving cabs to operate on highways, increasing their reach and efficiency.

In a blog post published by the company on Wednesday, Waymo announced that it was expanding its service to operate on highways in Phoenix, Arizona, as well as the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles in California.

Waymo announced it will operate in the entire peninsula area spanning from “San Francisco all the way down to San Jose, including curbside service at San Jose Mineta International Airport.”

See Also: Tesla Wants To Shift Away From China-Made Components For US Cars: Report

Musk Says "Rookie Numbers"

Earlier, in response to Waymo’s announcement of fleet expansion, Musk sarcastically referred to Waymo’s fleet size as “rookie numbers." Waymo’s fleet includes 2,500 Robotaxis spread across multiple cities, with significant numbers in the SF Bay Area and Los Angeles.

Musk, during Tesla’s third-quarter earnings call last month, said that Robotaxis powered by a camera-based system rather in Austin, Texas, will go driverless by the end of the year. Tesla currently offers Robotaxis in the city, including its highways, with an onboard safety operator.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock