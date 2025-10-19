Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang To Meet Global Leaders, Korean Chip Executives At APEC Summit Amid Trade Tensions

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang is set to meet with world leaders and top South Korean business executives during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in South Korea.

Samsung, SK Hynix Meetings Expected

The visionary CEO of the California-based tech company is also expected to meet with executives from Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (KRX: 005930) and SK Hynix Inc. (KRX: 000660), leading manufacturers of memory chips used in AI data centers, Reuters reported.

Focus On AI, Robotics Technology

According to reports, Nvidia said Huang will take part in events highlighting the company's efforts to advance technology and fuel growth in Korea and globally through AI, robotics, digital twins, and autonomous vehicles.

The CEO summit runs from Oct. 28 to 31, alongside the APEC leaders' meeting of its 21 member economies.

Nvidia did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

Trump-Xi Meeting, China Probe Add Context

President Donald Trump confirmed Friday that he will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea in two weeks, raising hopes for a potential trade deal. The announcement comes amid rising tensions, with China last month accusing Nvidia of violating anti-monopoly laws in the latest escalation of the U.S.-China trade dispute.

