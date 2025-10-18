Scott Bessent's 'Constructive' Call Sets Up US–China Negotiations

The United States and China will resume high-level trade negotiations next week after a “constructive” video call between senior officials on Saturday.

The upcoming meeting aims to ease growing tensions before Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump meet in South Korea later this month, South China Morning Post reports.

Fresh Diplomatic Push

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he and Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng held frank discussions on trade and agreed to continue them in person.

Also Read

Also Read: Tesla, Palantir JPMorgan And More — Here’s Why Investors Couldn’t Stop Talking About These Stocks This Week

He confirmed the next round of negotiations would take place in Malaysia about a week later, setting the stage for the Xi-Trump summit.

China’s official readout described the conversation as “candid, in-depth and constructive,” covering key aspects of their economic relationship. Both sides agreed to hold further consultations “at the earliest opportunity.”

Trade Dispute Eases After Tariff Threats

The new talks follow weeks of escalating friction. Earlier this month, Beijing announced new export controls on rare earth elements critical to semiconductor and aerospace manufacturing.

In response, Trump threatened a 100% tariff on Chinese imports, intensifying market concerns.

Days later, China imposed sanctions on several U.S. subsidiaries tied to a South Korean shipping company.

However, on Friday, Trump appeared to soften his stance, telling Fox Business Network that the steep tariffs were “not sustainable.”

He added that his administration sought a “fair” trade relationship with Beijing.

Meetings Across Asia

Diplomatic preparations are underway across Asia for a busy late-October schedule.

Bessent confirmed that Trump would visit Malaysia on October 26 to attend the signing of a Cambodia-Thailand peace accord during an ASEAN summit.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang and other regional leaders are also expected to participate in the ASEAN meetings from October 26 to 28.

Trump will then travel to South Korea on October 29 for a two-day visit ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, where he is set to meet Xi from October 31 to November 1.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock