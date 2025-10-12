Michael Dell Says 'Thank You for Your Attention To This Matter' As Trump Tries to Address China Trade Rift Over Rare Earths

On Sunday, Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CEO Michael Dell reacted to President Donald Trump's comments on U.S.–China tensions, thanking him for addressing the ongoing trade and rare earth dispute that has rattled global markets.

Michael Dell Backs Trump's Focus On China's Trade Moves

President Trump took to Truth Social over the weekend and appeared to suggest that he might reconsider or backtrack on his tariff threat.

"Don't worry about China, it will all be fine! Highly respected President Xi just had a bad moment. He doesn't want Depression for his country, and neither do I," Trump wrote. "The U.S.A. wants to help China, not hurt it!!! President DJT."

Dell shared the post on X, formerly Twitter, saying, "Thank you for your attention to this matter!" — a comment widely seen as Trump's way of concluding his posts on social media.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump praised Chinese President Xi Jinping as “a great leader” and said the two share “a great relationship.”

Rare Earth Tensions Deepen Ahead Of Trump–Xi Meeting

Trump's remarks marked a change in tone from the previous week, when he accused China of "becoming very hostile" after Beijing tightened export restrictions on key rare earth minerals essential for consumer electronics production.

On Sunday, Beijing warned that it would introduce countermeasures against the U.S. if Trump proceeds with his tariff plans.

China’s move, which follows an April round of curbs that triggered global shortages, comes ahead of a scheduled meeting between Trump and the Chinese President in South Korea later this month.

Trump on Friday morning also threatened to impose a "massive increase of tariffs" on Chinese goods.

China's Ministry of Commerce defended the export controls, saying, "The U.S. actions have severely harmed China's interests and undermined the atmosphere of bilateral economic and trade talks."

Market Fallout Amid Trade Tensions

Stocks ended sharply lower on Friday after Trump announced plans for an additional 100% tariff on Chinese imports, set to take effect on Nov. 1. The move would raise total duties on goods from China to 130%, nearing the 145% level seen at the peak of the previous trade war.

The Nasdaq-100 plunged 3.49% on Friday. The S&P 500 fell 2.71%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average also closed in the red.

