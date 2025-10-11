Shaq, Sam Altman-Backed College Startup Campus Hires Former Meta AI Chief As CTO

Campus, a college startup backed by NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, has appointed former Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) AI Vice President Jerome Pesenti as its chief technology officer.

Campus Acquires Sizzle AI

The Los Angeles-based startup announced Friday that it would buy Pesenti's artificial intelligence learning platform Sizzle AI for an undisclosed amount and integrate its personalized AI-generated educational content already used by 1.7 million people.

Campus founder and chancellor Tade Oyerinde said the deal moves their roadmap ahead by two to three years.

Pesenti, who previously led artificial intelligence efforts at Meta, will now oversee the development of adaptive learning systems aimed at improving student engagement and outcomes.

“Big Tech has spent years building AI to keep people scrolling. But we’re harnessing the potential of the very same technology to cultivate thought, encourage inquiry, and deepen human relationships,” Pesenti said.

Modern Alternative To Community College

Founded to "maximize access to world-class education," Campus offers two-year accredited associate degrees taught by professors from institutions like Stanford, Princeton, and NYU.

The company serves over 3,000 students, charges $7,320 per year, and accepts Pell Grants. Students also receive laptops, Wi-Fi hotspots, and 24/7 tutoring support.

Funded By Tech And Business Heavyweights

Campus has raised more than $100 million from high-profile investors, including Peter Thiel's Founders Fund, General Catalyst, Joe Lonsdale, Figma CEO Dylan Field, and O'Neal.

The announcement comes as Altman's AI startup OpenAI is said to have achieved a $500 billion valuation, surpassing Elon Musk's SpaceX to become the world's most valuable startup.

