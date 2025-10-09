Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) just sparked a textbook technical rally. Its 50-day moving average ($6.20) has surged past the 200-day ($4.43) in a classic Golden Cross, signaling strong bullish momentum — and billionaire Israel Englander is laughing all the way to the bank.

Englander's hedge fund, Millennium Management, bought shares at an average of $2.18, and with Wolfspeed now hovering around $30, that $1.77 million position has ballooned a staggering 1,299%, turning a small bet into a moonshot-worthy windfall.

Chart created using Benzinga Pro

Technical Sparks Fly With WOLF Golden Cross

Momentum traders are circling Wolfspeed like moths to a flame. The stock's eight-day SMA ($27.64) has soared well above the 20- and 50-day averages, MACD (moving average convergence/divergence) sits at 7.73, and RSI (relative strength index) is a sizzling 87, signaling robust buying pressure.

Thursday's mid-morning spike alone added 15%, part of a 39% weekly surge and an eye-popping 1,821% rally over the past month.

Positive volume and strong momentum indicators suggest Wolfspeed isn't just flashing — it's firing on all cylinders.

Billionaire Conviction Meets Market Mechanics

Englander's timing couldn't look better. While Wolfspeed's fundamentals are stabilizing post-restructuring, the mechanical effects of share cancellation and debt reduction have dramatically reduced the float, magnifying price movements. Englander's early entry at $2 per share means he's captured almost every twist of this post-bankruptcy rebound. Momentum traders now have a clear signal: when a golden cross aligns with billionaire conviction, it's hard not to sit up and take notice.

Momentum and Moonshots

Wolfspeed's golden cross isn't just a chart pattern — it's a statement. Between a leaner share float, technical momentum and a billionaire's timing proving flawless, this is a classic "don't fight the tape" scenario. Short-term traders may watch for RSI-driven consolidation, but one thing is clear: for Englander, the $2 buy has already become a 1,299% moonshot — and momentum traders are hoping to catch the sparks.

