Tesla Showcases Optimus Bot At Disney's 'Tron: ARES' Premiere As Jared Leto Tries To 'Fight' A Robot

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has unveiled custom Optimus humanoid robots at The Walt Disney Co.'s (NYSE:DIS) premiere of the new movie "Tron: ARES" starring actor and singer Jared Leto.

AI-Powered Experiences

The company, in a statement released on the social media platform X on Monday, commemorated the Red Carpet event. "This partnership will immerse red carpet attendees and fans in the neon-lit digital realm of this groundbreaking franchise," via xAI and X. The statement also said that the Optimus bots will make their red carpet debut at the event.

"Attendees will have their photo captured and interact with an xAI-generated TRON model via iPad, choosing pre-scripted prompts to create custom avatars," the statement shared, adding that the avatars would be shareable on X.

Jared Leto Vs Tesla Optimus

At the premiere, Leto also came face to face with an Optimus robot showing off its martial arts moves in a video shared by the official Optimus handle on X. Leto can be seen taking a fighting stance in the video as the pair posed for the Media.

Tesla Optimus' Martial Arts Moves, Robotics Push

The news comes as Tesla has been showcasing its progress with the Optimus robot amid CEO Elon Musk's push towards Robotics. Musk had recently shared a video showcasing an Optimus robot facing off against a martial arts expert. The CEO then said that the robot wasn't tele-operated and ran on AI.

Musk had earlier said that the Optimus robot would represent over 80% of Tesla’s future value as the company marked a shift towards focusing on AI and Robotics as part of the Master Plan IV.

However, the Robotics push could face some hurdles as Tesla's head of Optimus AI, Ashish Kumar, recently announced he was leaving Tesla to join Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META), reportedly.

October 7th Launch

Tesla is also gearing up to unveil a new product on October 7, with speculation among the Tesla faithful pointing towards an affordable Model Y version as well as the highly anticipated Tesla Roadster.

Photo courtesy: Around the World Photos via Shutterstock.com