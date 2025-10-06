Is Amazon Finally A Value Stock? 10-Year Low Valuation Says Maybe

A decade ago, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was the textbook definition of a high-growth tech play. Today, it's morphing into something unexpected — a value stock.

Track AMZN stock here.

Despite a stunning 700% climb from $26.63 in October 2015 to around $219 today, Amazon's valuation has compressed to its lowest level in over a decade, with a forward P/E of just 28.5 and a PEG ratio below 2, per Benzinga Pro data.

Read Also: Jeff Bezos Calls AI Boom A Bubble — But Says It’s A Good One

The Growth Story That Became A Bargain

For most of the past decade, investors tolerated lofty multiples in exchange for Amazon's relentless expansion. But the mood has shifted. With the stock down nearly 7% over the past month and hovering closer to its 52-week low of $161 than its $242 peak, Amazon's once sky-high valuation looks surprisingly grounded.

Yet fundamentals remain intact — even stronger, in some respects. The company's gross profit margin sits above 50%, quarterly profit margins are in double digits, and its debt-to-equity ratio is a modest 0.4.

Despite a $2.3 trillion market cap, Amazon's balance sheet looks healthier than ever. The disconnect between strong profitability and subdued valuation is prompting some on Wall Street to ask if the stock has quietly entered value territory.

When Profit Meets Patience

Amazon's current setup may look eerily familiar to long-term investors who recall past valuation troughs preceding significant rallies. The market appears to be bracing for slower e-commerce growth, yet it may be underestimating the company's next profit engines — AWS reacceleration, AI-driven retail efficiencies, and the high-margin ad business. With earnings yield at nearly 3% and improving free cash flow, Amazon is building the kind of operating leverage that markets often reward belatedly.

Investor Takeaway

After years of being priced for perfection, Amazon's stock is finally priced for patience. For investors who can stomach short-term volatility, this could be one of those rare moments when a decade-old growth story starts to look like a long-term value play in disguise.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock