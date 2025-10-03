Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has removed apps that allowed users to track and report the location of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers from its App Store.

Pam Bondi Urges Apple To Remove ICEBlock App

The app, called ICEBlock, was developed in April and allowed users to track the location of ICE officers and receive notifications if they were within a five-mile radius. Apple told the media it decided to remove the app and similar ones from the App Store due to safety risks, reported The Hill.

Apple did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

Check the current price of AAPL stock here

Attorney General Pam Bondi requested the removal of ICEBlock from the App Store on Fox News Digital on Thursday, stating that the app put ICE agents at risk and encouraged violence against law enforcement officers.

“…violence against law enforcement is an intolerable red line that cannot be crossed,” stated Bondi.

In September, the acting head of ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations, Marcos Charles, also warned that such apps could attract individuals to attack law enforcement officers, citing a fatal shooting incident in Dallas where the perpetrator used ICE tracking apps to plan the attack.

Meanwhile, Apple stated, "Based on information we've received from law enforcement about the safety risks associated with ICEBlock, we have removed it and similar apps from the App Store."

ICEBlock developer Joshua Aaron told the BBC that he had created the app to help people stay safe during widespread ICE raids. The app had been downloaded over a million times.

Immigration Curbs Deepen US Labor Market Strains

The removal of ICEBlock comes amid a broader debate on immigration and its impact on various sectors. The U.S. labor force has seen a decline of over 1.2 million immigrants from January to July, as per Pew Research Center data, due to President Donald Trump‘s stringent immigration policies. This decline in immigrant workers has significantly impacted the U.S. job market, as they usually account for at least half of U.S. job growth.

Policymakers have also highlighted the importance of immigration in addressing labor shortages and driving economic growth. As populations age, birth rates slow, and governments crack down on immigration, migrant workers have been identified as a potential solution to fill in the gaps and keep inflation under control.

Benzinga's Edge Rankings place Apple in the 74th percentile for quality and the 59th percentile for momentum, reflecting mixed performance. Check the detailed report here.

Loading... Loading...

READ NEXT:

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.