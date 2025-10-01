Zyphra Taps IBM, AMD To Build Next-Gen AI Superagent

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) announced on Wednesday a strategic collaboration to provide Zyphra, a San Francisco-based open-source AI company, with advanced AI infrastructure.

Under a multi-year agreement, IBM will host a large cluster of AMD Instinct MI300X GPUs on IBM Cloud to support Zyphra’s training of multimodal foundation models, marking one of the largest generative AI training deployments to date using an AMD stack.

Zyphra, which recently completed a Series A funding round valuing the company at $1 billion, aims to build an open-science superintelligence lab focused on novel neural network architectures, long-term memory, and continual learning.

Also Read: IBM Stock Jumps 5% After Quantum Computing Breakthrough

The collaboration leverages IBM’s cloud infrastructure and AMD’s GPU and networking accelerators, including Pensando Pollara 400 AI NICs and Ortano DPUs, to meet the company’s rapid innovation requirements. The initial deployment launched in September, with further expansion planned for 2026.

Zyphra intends to use the cluster to develop Maia, a general-purpose superagent spanning language, vision, and audio modalities to enhance productivity for enterprise knowledge workers.

“This collaboration marks the first time AMD’s full-stack training platform has been successfully integrated and scaled on IBM Cloud, and Zyphra is honored to lead the way in developing frontier models,” said Krithik Puthalath, CEO and Chairman of Zyphra.

IBM and AMD have a track record of advancing AI infrastructure, combining IBM Cloud’s security and scalability with AMD’s high-performance computing and AI acceleration.

“Scaling AI workloads faster and more efficiently is a key differentiator in achieving ROI,” said Alan Peacock, GM of IBM Cloud. Philip Guido, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer of AMD, added, “By combining IBM enterprise cloud expertise with AMD leadership in HPC and AI, we are supporting Zyphra’s pioneering work and enabling organizations to unlock real-world AI solutions.”

Price Action: IBM shares were trading lower by 0.67% to $280.28 premarket at last check Wednesday. AMD was down 0.54%.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by JuliusKielaitis via Shutterstock