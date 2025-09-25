Micron Is 'Unstoppable'— Jim Cramer Says Buy On Dips

Jim Cramer isn't holding back. On CNBC's Mad Money, he called Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU) "unstoppable" after its blockbuster fourth quarter earnings, saying the stock has more room to run and advising viewers to "buy on weakness."

A Titanic Quarter, Says Cramer

"Micron's revenue was up 46% year-over-year, almost 22% from the previous quarter…almost impossible to do," Cramer said, highlighting the company's stellar EPS of $3.30 versus $2.55 expected. Gross margins soared nearly 900 basis points from last year, while operating margins jumped a jaw-dropping 1,250 basis points. "If you were in the business, you'd be just saying, ‘No wonder the company could earn $3.3 per share.'"

Micron's performance is powered by high-bandwidth memory (HBM), high-capacity DRAM, and low-power DRAM products—key pieces of the AI data center boom. "These are big warehouses full of servers and those servers need storage. They need memory…especially high-bandwidth memory," Cramer explained.

In short, MU is no longer a "commodity shipmaker," but a critical infrastructure player in AI.

Beyond Data Centers

Micron isn't just riding the AI wave. According to Cramer, smarter smartphones and stronger PC demand are also fueling growth: "One-third of flagship smartphones shipped in the second quarter contain 12GB or more of DRAM content…Given recent product launches from Apple Inc. Samsung and other OEMs, we expect this mix to increase over the coming quarters."

Even the automotive and industrial segments, which were previously weak spots, saw demand exceed forecasts thanks to higher-tech products and better pricing.

Buy The Dips

Despite the monster quarter, Micron's stock pulled back about 3% in regular trading—a typical reaction after a 40% run in just three weeks.

"Sell, sell," Cramer joked, acknowledging that big rallies often invite profit-taking. But he was clear on the bigger picture: "After this Titanic quarter, I think Micron can keep running. I just hope we get more pullbacks like this so that you can buy it on weakness."

