Lam Research LRCX and JSR Corp. JSCPY announced a non-exclusive cross-licensing and collaboration agreement to accelerate next-generation semiconductor manufacturing.

The companies partnered to combine Lam’s strengths in deposition, etch, and Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUV) patterning with JSR and Inpria’s expertise in advanced materials and metal oxide photoresist solutions.

The partnership creates synergies by integrating JSR/Inpria’s patterning resists and films with Lam’s Aether dry resist and atomic layer processing technologies.

Together, the companies aim to reduce the cost and complexity of chip patterning while enabling chipmakers to scale efficiently for artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC).

Both firms will focus on advancing dry resist technology for extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography, high NA EUV patterning for advanced nodes, and new precursor materials for atomic layer deposition and etch.

Lam and JSR also collaborated to resolve all legal disputes, agreeing to dismiss litigation and related review proceedings.

Lam shares have risen more than 65% year-to-date, far outpacing the Nasdaq 100’s 16% gain, as demand for its AI-focused semiconductor tools accelerated.

The company recently delivered better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter earnings, reporting adjusted earnings of $1.33 per share on revenue of $5.17 billion, beating consensus estimates of $1.20 and $4.99 billion. Despite the strong results, shares fell more than 5% as investors weighed the sustainability of growth driven largely by China.

Management guided for first-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS between $1.10 and $1.30 on revenue of $4.9 billion to $5.5 billion, well ahead of forecasts of 98 cents and $4.61 billion. The company also raised its 2025 wafer fabrication equipment (WFE) market outlook to $105 billion from $100 billion following a surge in Chinese orders. Analysts estimate China now represents more than 35% of Lam’s revenue, up from 31% in the prior quarter.

Needham analyst Charles Shi described the quarter as a “strong beat-and-raise,” fueled by Chinese demand and renewed multinational investment. However, he cautioned that Lam could be “overearning” in China, pointing to early signs of revenue pullback. Shi highlighted a $700 million increase in deferred revenue, including more than $1 billion in China-related orders to be fulfilled later this year, as evidence of a growing backlog.

Goldman Sachs analyst James Schneider emphasized that Lam’s strength extended beyond China, citing momentum in the logic and memory segments. He underscored Lam’s leadership in deposition and etch, as well as its exposure to NAND and high-bandwidth memory (HBM), as structural growth drivers through 2026.

Price Action: LRCX stock is trading higher by 0.66% to $120.00 premarket at last check Tuesday.

