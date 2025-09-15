Elon Musk And Sam Altman May Not Agree On Everything, But On This One Topic Their Ideas Align

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has reignited a debate on workplace efficiency, suggesting society functioned better with "phone call culture."

Altman's Take On Meetings

Last week, in a post on X, formerly Twitter, Altman wrote, "I suspect society was better off with phone call culture than meeting culture."

Altman Isn't The Only Tech Leader With This Critique

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has long been a critic of what he calls useless meetings, urging employees to walk out when they no longer add value.

Musk argues that short calls or direct exchanges are often faster and more productive, as per the Economic Times.

Virgin Group founder Richard Branson also keeps meetings deliberately brief, often requiring participants to stand to discourage long, unfocused discussions, reported Business Insider.

Similarly, Andreessen Horowitz co-founder Ben Horowitz champions one-on-one conversations and agenda-driven sessions, insisting many recurring meetings can simply be canceled or replaced with a quick chat.

Research Backs Them Up

The backlash against meeting culture isn't just anecdotal. A 2024 Atlassian global survey of 5,000 knowledge workers found meetings were ineffective 72% of the time and that cutting them could boost productivity by up to 80%.

Researchers have also tied excessive meetings to "Zoom fatigue," lower morale and significant hidden costs for organizations.

Why Phone Calls Might Be Better

Experts say phone calls reduce cognitive load compared with video conferences or large group meetings. They allow faster resolutions, fewer distractions and less time wasted scheduling dozens of attendees.

