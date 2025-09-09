Former DreamWorks CEO and WndrCo founding partner Jeffrey Katzenberg is doubling down on artificial intelligence-driven child safety solutions through his investment in Aura, as regulatory pressure mounts on Meta Platforms Inc. META over inadequate teen protection measures.

Katzenberg Advocates Private Sector Solutions

Speaking at Fortune’s Brainstorm Tech in Park City, Utah, Katzenberg argued parents cannot wait for legislative action. “The idea that we’ll see aggressive legislation [to combat online harms] in this country soon is unlikely,” the film producer said Monday alongside Aura CEO Hari Ravichandran.

Katzenberg, who serves on Aura’s board, likened the situation to automotive safety regulations. Despite seatbelts’ obvious benefits, he noted it took 80 years for mandatory laws. “These things don’t happen quickly, unfortunately.”

Aura’s AI Platform Targets Mental Health Risks

Aura’s platform leverages artificial intelligence to track behavioral patterns, including sleep and focus metrics. The system flags potential mental health risks such as self-harm ideation and provides parental visibility into social media, gaming, and AI chat activity.

The company’s AI-powered tools analyze language patterns, online tone, emotional expression, and late-night activity. Development occurred in consultation with pediatric and mental health experts, including collaboration with Boston Children’s Hospital.

An Aura survey of 2,500 teens ages 13-18 found nearly half reported feeling depressed, with one-third struggling with social withdrawal, highlighting the market opportunity for digital wellness solutions.

Regulatory Pressure Intensifies on Meta

Congressional scrutiny of Meta intensified following Reuters’ exposure of internal policies allowing AI chatbots to engage children in “romantic or sensual” conversations.

Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) demanded an immediate congressional investigation after the revelations. Meta spokesman Andy Stone confirmed document authenticity but said problematic provisions were removed after media inquiries.

The controversy emerges as Meta invests hundreds of billions in AI development, positioning chatbots as key user engagement drivers.

