While most of the eVTOL industry is still running test flights, China's EHang is quietly building a commercial empire. With more than 1,000 aircraft orders, a Yunfu plant capable of producing 1,000 units annually and working with regulatory programs in Southeast Asia, the Guangzhou-based company is ahead of competitors.

In an exclusive email interview with Benzinga, CFO Conor Yang outlined how EHang is positioning itself as more than a manufacturer.

Scaling For Profitability and Global Reach

Yang said the company's focus has now "shifted to execution" after securing air operator certificates, with a phased approach to scaling commercial operations.

The EH216-S is already in service, with other aircraft such as the VT20 and VT35 in various stages of trials and certification. Yang stressed that EHang's goal is to "evolve from manufacturer … into a comprehensive Urban Air Mobility platform operator."

Infrastructure and Global Expansion Plans

Production capacity is already in place, with Yunfu ready to deliver 1,000 units by year-end. Facilities in Beijing, Hefei and Weihai are in development, while international operations expand to over 20 countries, said Yang.

Yang also highlighted EHang's cost advantage, noting that its multi-rotor aircraft require "minimal infrastructure" compared to tilt-rotor rivals that depend on large airport facilities. That edge, combined with a price tag of roughly RMB 2.39 million (approx. $334,000) — far below many competitors — could prove decisive as cities look for scalable urban air mobility solutions.

By reducing costs on both hardware and operations, EHang is betting autonomy will win the market. EHang's autonomy-first model and aggressive international push suggest it's operating on a timeline few competitors can match.

Photo: EH216-S Completes First Human-Carrying Flights in Indonesia. Courtesy EHang