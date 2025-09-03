Google's No Longer Just Search - And Microsoft's Not Sleeping Well

With the cloud growth engine quietly roaring and regulatory threats receding, Alphabet Inc's GOOGL GOOG identity as a search giant via Google, is being rewritten. Its cloud narrative is gaining strength – one that has Microsoft Corp MSFT watching closely as the field reshapes.

Cloud Cadence Shifts The Narrative

Alphabet's Google Cloud is growing at a brisk pace – outpacing Microsoft's Azure in recent quarters with a 28% CAGR vs. 22%, suggesting that Google is increasingly considered a serious cloud contender. Investors now recognize that Cloud is not just an add-on but a strategic profit lever that can drive multiple re-ratings.

Meanwhile, Microsoft still enjoys scale and AI partnerships, but the gap is narrowing. Alphabet's renewed focus on infrastructure efficiency—highlighted by investments in custom silicon like its Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) and advanced datacenter cooling—further supports long-term margin expansion. As hyperscalers face rising energy costs, Alphabet's early moves in energy-efficient chips and green datacenter design are expected to become significant differentiators.

Regulatory Relief Frees Alphabet's Hand

The recent court ruling in Alphabet's antitrust case spared it from drastic remedies like divesting Chrome or Android—selling Google's browser or OS—but still requires limited data sharing and curbs on exclusive agreements.

With regulatory overhang easing, Alphabet can now better lean into Cloud investments and margin expansion without compromise. Alphabet's $100-billion-plus buyback program and consistent free cash flow generation add another layer of appeal for institutional investors.

If cloud growth sustains its trajectory and AI monetization accelerates, Alphabet's valuation gap with Microsoft could narrow considerably over the next 18 months, positioning it as a dual-threat leader in both advertising and enterprise services. It could bring its growth narrative closer to Microsoft's status as a premium Cloud-AI stock.

For now, Alphabet is shaking off its "search-only" label – and Microsoft may soon find its cloud crown under real pressure.

Photo: Here Now / Shutterstock.com