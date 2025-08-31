Alibaba Chip Challenges Nvidia, Trump Warns China, TikTok Tops Meta — Tech This Week

The tech world was buzzing this past weekend with a series of intriguing developments. From Alibaba Group’s bold move to reduce reliance on Nvidia Corporation, to President Donald Trump’s stern warning to tech giants and ByteDance’s surprising valuation surge, the weekend was anything but dull. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories.

Alibaba’s New Chip: A Challenge To Nvidia And Washington

In a significant development, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has unveiled a new AI chip, marking a shift in the U.S.–China tech rivalry. The chip is designed to reduce reliance on Nvidia, a favorite export of Washington. Alibaba, once a major customer of NVIDIA Corp, is now producing its own silicon to power China’s AI engines, a move that underscores Beijing’s resolve to counter U.S. restrictions with homegrown technology.

Read the full article here.

Jensen Huang Foresees A New Industrial Revolution

NVIDIA Corp. CEO Jensen Huang has painted a bright future for artificial intelligence. During the company's second-quarter earnings call, Huang described AI as "a new industrial revolution," emphasizing its potential to transform the global economy.

Read the full article here.

See Also: TikTok Creator Claims He Buys And Returns 110-Pound Anvils To ‘Overthrow Amazon’ And Won’t Stop ‘Until Someone Does Something’

Trump’s Warning To Tech Giants

President Donald Trump has escalated his criticism of Europe’s Digital Services Act, threatening tariffs and potential sanctions against EU officials over what he perceives as discriminatory tech regulations. Trump accused Europe of unfairly targeting U.S. technology firms while giving Chinese competitors a “complete pass.”

Read the full article here.

Nvidia’s Robotics Platform: The New Industry Standard?

Gene Munster, managing partner at Deepwater Asset Management, has suggested that Nvidia Corporation’s robotics platform could become the “de facto standard” in the industry. This comes as Nvidia launched its powerful Jetson AGX Thor chip, positioning robotics as a key growth driver.

Read the full article here.

TikTok Parent Surpasses Meta In Revenue

Despite facing political scrutiny in the U.S., ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, is reportedly preparing a new employee share buyback program that will value the company at over $330 billion. This valuation surpasses that of Meta Platforms, even as ByteDance faces pressure to divest TikTok’s U.S. operations.

Read the full article here.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com