Mark Cuban Was Once Asked What Made Him Get Out Of Bed Each Day: The Billionaire's Answer Might Surprise You

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban once upon a time told Trevor Noah in a candid Daily Show interview that competition — not cash — drives him.

In a September 2022 segment of The Daily Show, Noah asked Cuban what keeps him motivated after decades of success, if it is not about the money. In response, Cuban didn't hesitate to say it is a competition.

"I'm competitive. I like to kick a**," he said. "If you start a business and you're in my business, I'm gonna [expletive] you up."

Cuban, who made his fortune in tech and used to own the controlling stake in the Dallas Mavericks, said his drive has always been about winning rather than wealth.

He also highlighted that success also comes with responsibility, especially from his perspective as a then-sports team owner.

Mark Cuban Sells Majority Stake In Dallas Mavericks After 23 Years

Cuban officially sold his majority stake in the NBA franchise, ending a 23-year tenure that transformed the team into a championship-winning organization. The transaction, finalized in late 2023, marks a significant turning point for both Cuban and the Mavericks.

The sale, valued at $3.5 billion, signals a new chapter for the franchise, which Cuban helped elevate from a struggling team to one of the most respected organizations in the league. Despite stepping back as majority owner, Cuban will retain a 27 percent stake and continue to oversee basketball operations, ensuring continuity in team leadership.

Cuban cited family considerations and new business ventures as the driving factors behind the decision.

The majority stake was acquired by Miriam Adelson, widow of casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, and her son-in-law, Patrick Dumont, who now serves as the team's governor.

Under Cuban's leadership, the Mavericks reached NBA championship glory in 2011 and set a benchmark for modern sports franchises through investments in facilities and player development.

Cuban Once Revealed 7-Year No-Vacation Grind That Built Empire

The billionaire once opened up about his early business journey, revealing that he went seven years without taking a vacation while building his first company.

The insight came during an episode of "The Playbook," a video series by Sports Illustrated and Entrepreneur.

Cuban, who founded the software company MicroSolutions at age 24, was living with six roommates after losing his job. Reflecting on his financial struggles, he admitted, "I was broke as f***."

"I didn't take a vacation for the next seven years," Cuban added, highlighting the intense focus he put into growing his business.

He believes that this relentless dedication was key to his success, which later included a long run on ABC's "Shark Tank" and ownership of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks.

His determination paid off: MicroSolutions was sold for $6 million and Broadcast.com later fetched $6 billion. Today, Bloomberg's Billionaire Index lists it at $8.8 billion.]

