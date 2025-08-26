Billionaire investor Mark Cuban is sounding the alarm on the dangers of AI-driven advertising, warning that large language models (LLMs) could subtly manipulate users if monetized improperly.

AI Platforms Could Subtly Manipulate Users Through Paid Ads

In an interview with TBPN last week, Cuban expressed concern about AI platforms being treated like traditional digital channels.

"This isn't the internet, right? It's a platform that, depending on how it's trained, could be very manipulative and there's not really any age limitations at all," he said.

Cuban illustrated the risk: a mental health or meditation AI could be trained to subtly push products like prescription drugs to millions of users, potentially influencing decisions that would normally be avoided.

LLMs Are Trusted Advisors, Not Just Search Engines

Cuban also emphasized the distinction between search engines and AI chat models.

"It's one thing to have the model itself convey and try to manipulate. It's a whole other thing when there's a search query," he said, noting that while paid referrals already exist in search contexts, embedding ads directly into AI responses could be far more dangerous.

He highlighted the persistence of bias in technology usage: "People are primed for misinformation these days… They just go on, and maybe they'll say, ‘ChatGPT is woke, so I'm using RightGPT.'"

See Also: Tesla And Other US Robotics Giants Demand Federal Strategy To Compete With China’s $138 Billion Push — Warn America Will Lose The Race Without It

Mark Cuban Urges AI Learning And Bans On Ads To Prevent Manipulation

Cuban raised concerns about artificial intelligence in 2025. In July, he urged President Donald Trump's crypto advisor, David Sacks, to ban advertising in AI models, warning against repeating social media's revenue-driven mistakes.

Earlier in March, Cuban encouraged Gen Z to learn AI, highlighting its business and investment potential. Speaking at SXSW, he said, "I would spend every waking minute learning about AI," and noted that tools like ChatGPT and Gemini could handle tasks from emails to sales calls. He added, "But those people who put in the time are going to crush it."

Public Concerns Grow As AI Threatens Jobs And Political Stability



Most Americans have been expressing unease about AI, particularly regarding employment and national stability. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 71% of U.S. adults feared AI would put "too many people out of work permanently."

Concerns extended beyond jobs: about 77% worried AI could be used to stir political chaos, and nearly half 48%, said the U.S. government should never use AI to target potential military strikes.

Experts have also weighed in. In May, former President Barack Obama noted at Hamilton College that AI can now outperform "60–70% of programmers," suggesting only the most skilled coders may withstand automation.

Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates has also warned that AI is advancing at a pace that "surprises" even him, raising uncertainty about when the technology might replace human workers across industries.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock







