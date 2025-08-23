Meta To Launch First Consumer Smart Glasses With Display, Gesture-Control Wristband At Connect Conference: Report

Meta Platforms Inc. META is set to unveil its first consumer-ready smart glasses featuring display technology at next month’s Connect conference. The announcement represents a significant milestone for the company’s augmented reality ambitions and Reality Labs division.

Check out the current price of META stock here.

Hypernova Glasses Target $800 Price Point

The internally codenamed Hypernova glasses will feature a small digital display in the right lens, offering approximately 20 degrees of field of view for basic information like text messages, CNBC reported, citing sources. Meta expects to price the device around $800, positioning it as a premium wearable technology product.

The glasses will be manufactured through Meta’s existing partnership with EssilorLuxottica, the parent company of Ray-Ban. The new model may be released potentially under the Prada brand, given the thick frames required for the additional components.

Meta and Ray-Ban have sold 2 million pairs of second-generation voice-only glasses since 2023, with Luxottica reporting tripled year-over-year revenue from smart glasses sales.

Meta did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

See Also: Kimbal Musk Defends Brother Elon’s $29 Billion Tesla Pay Deal, Says CEO ‘Deserves To Be Paid’ After Years With Zero Salary

Neural Interface Wristband Introduces Gesture Control

Meta will simultaneously launch its first consumer wristband using CTRL Labs technology acquired in 2019. The device employs sEMG sensor technology to read electrical signals from hand movements, enabling gesture-based control without traditional input methods.

The wristband represents a key component for Meta’s future full AR glasses roadmap. Testing data from consumer deployment will help refine the neural interface technology for broader applications.

Reality Labs Seeks Developer Momentum

The California-based tech giant has begun courting third-party developers, particularly those specializing in generative AI, to build experimental applications for the platform. This strategy aims to create ecosystem momentum ahead of the commercial launch.

The company also plans to announce third-generation voice-only smart glasses featuring capacitive touch functionality, according to U.S. Customs documentation reviewed by sources.

Meta’s Reality Labs division has recorded nearly $70 billion in losses since late 2020, making successful consumer adoption critical for the company’s metaverse strategy. The Hypernova launch follows last year’s Orion prototype demonstration, which showcased full dual-lens AR capabilities.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, Meta stock closed at $754.79, up 2.12% on Friday.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings show Meta with Momentum in the 80th percentile, Growth at 84.01, Quality at 92.06, and Value at 27.78, while its Price Trend indicators for short term, medium term, and long term all point upward. Know how its momentum lines up with other well-known names.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.