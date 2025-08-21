Jensen Huang Hints At A 'New Brain' And A Monday Reveal: What's Nvidia Got In Store For This Robot?

On Thursday, Nvidia Corporation NVDA CEO Jensen Huang teased a major robotics announcement, playfully framing it as the gift of a "new brain" for robots, with details set to be revealed on Aug. 25.

Huang's Playful Tease Of A ‘New Brain'

Nvidia Robotics posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, showing Huang signing a card that read, "To Robot, Enjoy Your New Brain!" followed by his signature.

The clip then cut to a robot holding a gift box before the Nvidia logo appeared, signaling an imminent product reveal.

Robotics Week Celebrations

The teaser comes as Nvidia celebrates crossing 2 million developers using its robotics stack. This week, the company spotlighted innovations from partners including Peer Robotics, Serve Robotics, Carbon Robotics, Lucid Bots, Diligent Robotics and Dexmate, showcasing applications in manufacturing, agriculture, food delivery, healthcare and facilities management.

Nvidia's Broader AI Push With Special Event Ahead

Nvidia confirmed it will wrap up its robotics week on Friday, Aug. 22, with a special announcement, while the teased Aug. 25 event is expected to expand on the company's latest advancements in AI-powered robotics.

The robotics announcements cap a busy week for Nvidia, which also presented at SIGGRAPH 2025 in Vancouver.

Price Action: Nvidia shares dipped 0.24% on Thursday during regular trading and declined a further 0.10% in after-hours, closing at $174.80, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings show NVDA continues to display strong upward momentum across short, medium and long-term trends. More performance insights can be found here.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock/jamesonwu1972



Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.