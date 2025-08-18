Mark Zuckerberg Reportedly Plans Fourth AI Restructuring In Six Months Amid Silicon Valley's AI Talent War

Meta Platforms Inc. META is reportedly gearing up for its fourth major overhaul of artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives in just six months.

Zuckerberg Splits Superintelligence Labs Into 4 Teams

The restructuring is expected to involve the division of the new AI unit, Superintelligence Labs, into four groups, as per a report by The Information on Friday. The groups include a new “TBD Lab,” a products team with the Meta AI assistant, an infrastructure team, and the Fundamental AI Research (FAIR) lab, focusing on long-term research.

The move comes as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg intensifies the company’s AI efforts, aiming to fast-track the development of artificial general intelligence. This latest restructuring follows the reorganization of the company’s AI initiatives under Superintelligence Labs, which was a high-stakes move following the departure of senior staff and a lukewarm reception for Meta’s Llama 4 model.

Meta has also been investing heavily in its data center expansion, having recently secured a $29 billion financing led by U.S. bond giant PIMCO and alternative asset manager Blue Owl Capital OWL. In July, Zuckerberg revealed that Meta plans to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in constructing multiple large-scale AI data centers.

AI Hiring Battles Intensify As Meta Faces Criticism

This restructuring comes amid a heated AI talent war in Silicon Valley. Earlier this month, Elon Musk criticized Zuckerberg’s aggressive AI hiring spree, highlighting the growth potential of his start-up, xAI, without the need for “insane initial comp”.

Furthermore, AMD CEO Lisa Su pushed back against Zuckerberg’s $100 million compensation offers aimed at poaching top AI talent, emphasizing mission alignment and workplace impact over staggering salaries.

Meta’s AI operations have also faced congressional scrutiny following media reports of internal policies allowing AI chatbots to engage children in "romantic or sensual" conversations and generate racist content. These controversies and the ongoing AI talent war may shape the future of Meta’s AI operations.

Benzinga’s Edge Rankings place Meta in the 85th percentile for momentum and the 26th percentile for value, reflecting its mixed performance. Check the detailed report here.

