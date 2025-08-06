OceanGate Titan Procedures 'Critically Flawed,' Says Coast Guard; CEO Could Have Faced Charges If He Survived

The Titan submersible disaster could have been prevented, the U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday, faulting OceanGate and placing responsibility on CEO Stockton Rush for ignoring safety warnings, design flaws and crucial oversight, which are failures that, had he survived, may have led to criminal charges.

What Happened: Releasing a more than 300-page report, the Coast Guard's Marine Board of Investigation said OceanGate's safety procedures were "critically flawed," citing inadequate design, certification, maintenance and inspection of the carbon-fiber vessel and a record of unheeded anomalies from earlier expeditions, reports the Associated Press.

The five-person craft imploded during a June 18, 2023, dive to the Titanic wreck, killing Rush and four passengers and triggering a multinational search before debris was found near the ship's bow.

Investigators described a "toxic workplace culture" and documented "red flags," including intimidation tactics that discouraged employees from raising concerns. They also found OceanGate downplayed, ignored and at times, falsified key safety information to burnish its reputation and evade scrutiny.

Jason Neubauer, who chaired the Marine Board, said the conclusions are meant to stop a repeat. "There is a need for stronger oversight and clear options for operators who are exploring new concepts outside of the existing regulatory framework," he said in a statement accompanying the report.

Why It Matters: The board said Rush exhibited an escalating disregard for established protocols. If he had lived, investigators would have referred the case to the Justice Department for potential prosecution. The report also faulted failures to analyze real-time monitoring data, improper off-season storage that exposed the hull to temperature swings, and misleading claims about the sub's testing and safety margins.

OceanGate suspended operations weeks after the implosion and said it cooperated with investigators. Families of victims, including French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have pursued litigation alleging gross negligence.

The Coast Guard recommended tighter U.S. and international rules for novel submersibles, expanded whistleblower protections and mandatory documentation for American-operated subs. The steps, it says, are essential to avoid the next Titan disaster.

Photo Courtesy: kavi designs on Shutterstock.com

