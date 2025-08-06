Kevin O'Leary Says People Are Wrong To Think That 'Likability' Matters: 'I'm Not Here To Make Friends, I'm Here To Win'

The renowned investor and television personality Kevin O'Leary is doubling down on his unapologetically blunt leadership style, arguing that success is built on execution, not popularity.

O'Leary Says Likability Doesn't Drive Business Success — Brutal Truth And Respect Do

On Tuesday, O'Leary, also known as “Mr. Wonderful,” shared a video and post on X, dismissing the importance of being liked in business. "I'm not here to make friends, I'm here to win," he wrote.

“People think likability matters. It doesn't. I'm blunt. I tell the truth. And the people who follow me? They win too. That's leadership.”

Mr. Wonderful Explains His Blunt Management Style: Says Feelings Don't Matter In Execution

In the accompanying video, O'Leary expanded on his no-nonsense approach:

“I don't think people you work with need to be your friends. They have to respect you… I know a lot of people don't like me because I'm blunt and I tell the truth. I don't really care.”

He emphasized that worrying about “likability seems so irrelevant,” adding, “If you've got to get something done, you can't worry about whose feelings you bruise.”

O'Leary Says Proving Doubters Wrong Is His Real Motivation — Not the Money

O'Leary, the famed "Shark Tank" investor, earlier said that his biggest motivation isn’t wealth—it’s proving people wrong.

In July, O'Leary explained that when critics doubt his ventures, he uses their skepticism as fuel to succeed. "When someone tells me I can’t do it, I turn around, two years later, kick their ass," he said.

Known for his blunt style and sharp investing acumen, O'Leary made his fortune after selling his company, SoftKey, for $3.7 billion.

Despite that, he remained driven to build new businesses, like his latest venture, WonderCare, a luxury watch insurance firm launched in April 2024. Many dismissed the idea as too niche, but O'Leary proved them wrong once again.

Kevin O'Leary Slams Gen Z For Overspending On Daily Luxuries

O'Leary has issued a sharp warning to Gen Z about their spending habits, saying small daily luxuries could sabotage their financial future.

In a podcast appearance in June, He criticized young professionals for spending extravagantly on things like $28 lunches while earning modest salaries around $70,000 a year.

O'Leary called the behavior "stupid," arguing that such money should be redirected into long-term investments like index funds, which could generate 8% to 10% annual returns over decades.

He stressed that financial discipline and consistent investing are essential for building lasting wealth.

