Kevin O'Leary Slams Gen Z's $28 Habit That Could Cost Them A Huge Sum 50 Years Later: 'Can't Stand When I See Kids Making $70,000 A Year Spending...'

Kevin O’Leary, the renowned investor and TV personality, criticized the spending habits of Gen Z, calling them potentially detrimental to their future financial security.

What Happened: O’Leary, also known as “Mr. Wonderful” on the show “Shark Tank,” highlighted the financial implications of small, habitual expenses. He urged Gen Z to be mindful of their spending and not outspend what they earn. On The Diary of a CEO podcast, he criticized the trend of young people earning $70,000 a year spending $28 on lunch.

He suggested that their preference for high-priced lunches and day-to-day luxuries could be hindering significant wealth accumulation in the long run.

O’Leary expressed his annoyance, stating, “I can't stand when I see kids making $70,000 a year spending $28 for lunch. I mean, that's just stupid.” He proposed that such money could be more wisely invested in an index fund, potentially yielding an 8% to 10% annual return for the next 50 years.

The Shark Tank star’s message highlighted the potential long-term effects of small, habitual expenses on wealth accumulation opportunities.

SEE ALSO: After Trump Warns Elon Musk To ‘Close Up Shop,’ China Rallies Behind World’s Richest Man: ‘There’s No Need To Keep Putting Up With It’

Why It Matters: This is not the first time O’Leary has spoken out about the impact of small daily expenses. Previously, he highlighted the danger of small, frequent expenses, such as takeout or souvenirs, which can quietly drain a person’s finances. O’Leary’s recent comments echo his previous warnings about the long-term financial impact of seemingly insignificant daily expenses.

Despite criticism, O’Leary has remained steadfast in his stance. In 2024, when he advised people to stop wasting money on daily expenses like coffee and sandwiches, he drew immediate backlash from personal finance experts like Ramit Sethi.

However, O’Leary has continued to advocate for financial prudence, emphasizing the potential long-term benefits of cutting back on daily luxuries.

Loading... Loading...

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.