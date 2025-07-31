Microsoft Paper Warns AI Could Make Historians Extinct But Leave Embalmers Alone, Here's A List You Want To See

A new paper from Microsoft Corp. MSFT outlines which jobs are most likely to be disrupted by generative AI and which ones are least affected.

What Happened: Last week, Microsoft released a study titled “Working with AI: Measuring the Occupational Implications of Generative AI.” The paper identified 40 occupations with high AI applicability—meaning AI can perform a large portion of their tasks—and 40 with low applicability, where AI has minimal impact.

Here is the list of 10 jobs most at risk from AI, and 10 considered most secure:

Most at Risk (High AI Applicability Score) Most Secure (Low AI Applicability Score) Interpreters and Translators Phlebotomists Historians Nursing Assistants Passenger Attendants Hazardous Materials Removal Workers Sales Representatives of Services Helpers – Painters, Plasterers, etc. Writers and Authors Embalmers Customer Service Representatives Plant and System Operators, All Other CNC Tool Programmers Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons Telephone Operators Automotive Glass Installers and Repairers Ticket Agents and Travel Clerks Ship Engineers Broadcast Announcers and Radio DJs Tire Repairers and Changers Source: “Working with AI: Measuring the Occupational Implications of Generative AI“

Other jobs that are at risk include telemarketers, political scientists, technical writers, news analysts, market research analysts, proofreaders, data scientists, advertising sales agents, management analysts, geographers, library science teachers, and new accounts clerks. Even creative and analytical roles like editors, demonstrators, and postsecondary economics teachers are flagged.

Conversely, jobs involving physical work, manual dexterity, and real-world presence are less exposed. Other low-risk jobs include cement masons, dishwashers, surgical assistants, gas pump operators, pile driver operators, ophthalmic medical technicians, dredge operators, roustabouts, orderlies, bridge and lock tenders, and logging equipment operators.

The report was authored by Kiran Tomlinson, a senior researcher at Microsoft; Sonia Jaffe, a principal researcher at Microsoft; Will Wang, a pre-doctoral research assistant; Scott Counts, a senior principal research manager; and Siddharth Suri, a senior principal researcher at Microsoft.

Why It Matters: The study’s findings align with the warnings of economist Craig Shapiro, who in June 2025 cautioned that AI-driven job displacement is creating a structural labor crisis that traditional monetary tools cannot address. With up to 25% of U.S. jobs potentially at risk by 2030, Shapiro called for fiscal and regulatory responses.

However, not everyone shares this pessimistic view. Shyam Sankar, the Chief Technology Officer of Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR, argued that AI is unlocking new levels of creativity and productivity for America’s workforce, not replacing it.

Meanwhile, Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, has raised concerns over the disruptive impact of AI on entry-level jobs, especially for new college graduates, amid rising unemployment.

Photo Courtesy: wee dezign on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.