Pony.ai Gets Green Light For Driverless Robotaxis In Shanghai's Pudong

Pony AI PONY announced Saturday that it has received a permit to operate fully driverless commercial robotaxi services in Shanghai’s Pudong financial district.

Pony.ai is among the first companies to receive this approval, making it the only company with fully driverless commercial Robotaxi service permits in all four of China’s tier-one cities, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen, the company said in the press release.

The company stated it will begin offering driverless ride-hailing services in the city, starting with the core business areas of Jinqiao and Huamu, and plans to expand to additional regions thereafter.

Also Read: Pony.ai To Deploy Robotaxis In Dubai, Trials Begin Late 2025

With a population of over 5 million people across nearly 1,400 square kilometers, Pudong New Area is home to key financial institutions, multinational corporations, and high-tech innovation hubs, serving as a gateway to China’s economy for the world.

The newly opened area in Jinqiao and Huamu represents the strategic core area of Pudong New Area. In particular, Huamu is located less than 3 kilometers from Lujiazui, the heart of Shanghai’s financial district and luxury retail. This close proximity enables Pony.ai to engage with premium users and unlock substantial commercial opportunities in the future.

Despite a robust 47% surge in its stock price over the past three months, Pony.ai’s year-to-date performance has seen a more modest gain of approximately 6%. This contrasts with the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China Index, which registered gains of 11% over the last three months and 14% year-to-date during the corresponding periods.

In July, short seller Grizzly Research accused the company of falsifying autonomous driving data, using misleading marketing tactics, and falling behind competitors in service quality. The report also raised concerns about Pony.ai’s financial health, heavy reliance on Chinese state support, and doubts over a rumored U.S. partnership.

In response, Pony.ai pointed to recent milestones, including the mass production of its Gen-7 Robotaxi and plans to expand its autonomous fleet to 1,000 vehicles by 2025.

Price Action: PONY stock is trading higher by 5.75% to $16.00 premarket at last check Monday.

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock