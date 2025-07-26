China Pushes For Global AI Body Amid Rising Tensions With US Over Tech Exports: Report

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has proposed the establishment of a global organization to promote international cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence (AI).

What Happened: Premier Li made this proposal during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, Reuters reported on Friday.

He emphasized the need for a unified global framework for AI governance, citing the current fragmented state of AI regulation and institutional rules across different countries.

Li’s proposal comes amidst the ongoing technological rivalry between China and the United States, the world’s two largest economies.

The U.S. has imposed export restrictions on advanced technology to China, including high-end AI chips, over concerns about their potential military applications.

Despite these restrictions, China continues to make significant AI advancements, drawing scrutiny from U.S. officials. Li warned that AI could become an “exclusive game” for a few countries and companies, highlighting challenges such as a shortage of AI chips and restrictions on talent exchange.

He also expressed China’s willingness to share its AI development experience and products with other countries, especially those in the Global South.

Why It Matters: The proposal for a global AI cooperation organization by China’s Premier Li Qiang is a significant move in the ongoing tech rivalry between China and the U.S.

This proposal comes at a time when China is making substantial strides in AI, despite U.S. export restrictions. It also underscores the growing importance of AI in global technological competition and the need for international cooperation in its development and regulation.

China’s AI advancements have been notable, with the country’s tech giants such as Huawei and Alibaba BABA showcasing their latest innovations at the WAIC. This proposal could potentially reshape the global AI landscape and influence the future of AI development and regulation.

