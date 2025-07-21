Palmer Luckey Once Brutally Bashed Silicon Valley's Obsession With Easy Cash: 'All The Money Went To Paying People To Do Things That Were A Waste Of Time'

In a conversation last year, defense tech entrepreneur Palmer Luckey criticized Silicon Valley's obsession with "easy money" ventures, saying a tighter funding environment is finally forcing founders to solve real-world problems.

What Happened: Appearing on Bloomberg's The Circuit in May 2024, Luckey, the founder of Anduril Industries, reflected on the dramatic shift in the tech startup landscape as zero interest rates faded and funding dried up.

"There's a lot of companies that shouldn't have existed. They never should have been funded," Luckey told host Emily Chang. "All that money went to paying people to do things that were a waste of time."

He cited examples like crypto art and the glut of delivery apps as symptoms of the excess, adding, "Now that money has become harder to come by, you know what [founders] are working on? They're working on energy, they're working on national security, they're working on transportation."

Chang replied, "So it's time to build," to which Luckey responded, "It's time to build."

Why It’s Important: Luckey's remarks echoed a broader reckoning in the startup ecosystem triggered by the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes in 2022–2023, ending over a decade of "easy money."

As PBS reported in 2023, Silicon Valley Bank collapsed under pressure from those rate hikes, revealing the fragility of tech's overdependence on cheap loans and venture capital.

In its documentary, PBS noted how loose monetary policy since the 2008 financial crisis led to inflated valuations and unsustainable business models. As Warren Buffett famously said, "Only when the tide goes out do you learn who's been swimming naked."

CNBC similarly reported in 2022 that venture capital deal terms are now tighter, valuations have corrected and many startups are turning to down rounds or convertible notes.

Growth at all costs has given way to growth with discipline—and Luckey believes that's a long-overdue correction.

Founders who once burned millions chasing market share are now being asked to prove sustainability, profitability, and purpose—trends that may redefine the next era of Silicon Valley.

