Stellantis Abandons Hydrogen Vehicle Plans, Citing Weak Infrastructure And Incentives: Report

Stellantis NV STLA announced it would be pulling the plug on the development of its Hydrogen fuel cell technology, citing no potential in the sector in the mid-term future.

What Happened: The Detroit-based automaker said it will no longer work on the tech as well as scrap plans to launch a range of Hydrogen-powered vehicles this year due to poor Hydrogen refuelling infrastructure and lack of purchase incentives, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

"The hydrogen market remains a niche segment, with no prospects of mid-term economic sustainability," said a source, cited by Reuters, who was familiar with the matter.

The automaker does not anticipate an uptick in adoption of Hydrogen cell-powered vans until the end of the decade, the report suggests.

Why It Matters: The news comes as Stellantis has been investing in alternative propulsion technologies, as the automaker had announced a breakthrough in solid-state battery technology, which the company intends to use in the Dodge Charger EV.

Stellantis is also exploring battery-swapping technology, with the company conducting battery-swapping trials in the Spanish capital, Madrid, with the Fiat 500e EV fleet.

Elsewhere, things could be improving for the Hydrogen sector as President Donald Trump's Big Beautiful Bill extends a two-year grace period for companies looking to invest in the Hydrogen sector via clean hydrogen production tax credits.

Photo courtesy: rikstock / Shutterstock.com