Marc Andreessen Says Steve Jobs Wasn't A Saint Or A Monster: Just A Genius Who Refused To Accept Mediocrity And Made Everyone Better

Venture capitalist Marc Andreessen says Steve Jobs' legendary success stemmed from his refusal to tolerate mediocrity, even if it meant being one of "the most disagreeable people in the history of humankind."

What Happened: Speaking on the "A16z Podcast," Andreessen described the late Apple Inc. co-founder as someone who would argue over "the shape of a glass on the table in front of you," reported Business Insider.

He said Jobs' relentless pursuit of perfection wasn't personal — it was foundational to his genius.

"It was where a lot of the genius came from," Andreessen said. "He was just not going to take the status quo for granted under any circumstances."

Andreessen, who met Jobs in the 1990s, said books tend to portray him as either a saint or a tyrant, but in reality, "the truth was in the middle."

"If you brought him first-class work… he was the best manager and CEO you were ever going to work with," Andreessen added.

He compared Jobs' approach to that of Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk, pointing out that both used "first principles thinking," a method of breaking down problems to their core elements.

Jobs' exacting standards created an environment where "the best people in the world are going to love being here because they’re surrounded by the best people in the world," he said.

Why It's Important: Jobs is credited with saving the company from near bankruptcy in the 1990s. At a time when Apple was struggling with massive losses and dwindling cash reserves, Jobs returned in 1997 and led a strategic turnaround.

He secured a $150 million investment from Microsoft Corporation, streamlined the product line and launched iconic products like the iPod, iPhone, MacBook and iPad, transforming Apple into one of the world's most valuable companies.

On Aug. 24, 2011, Jobs resigned as Apple's CEO, just six weeks before he sadly passed away following a nearly decade-long fight with pancreatic cancer.

Today, Apple's market capitalization is at $3.189 trillion.

