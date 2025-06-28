Billionaire philanthropist Melinda French Gates has suggested that playing sports could be a major factor in the success of women in the C-suite.

What Happened: At the Power of Women’s Sports Summit, French Gates highlighted the correlation between women in leadership positions and their participation in sports. She noted that women who played sports, especially those who didn’t mind failing, were more likely to end up in the C-suite, reported Fortune.

“The only correlation they can find of women in the C suite, the CEO spot, it that they all played sport—or the majority played sport,” French Gates said.

She added, “And the thesis is (we don't know why that is) they didn't mind failing. You step out of bounds playing soccer, you go right back to it. You lose the tennis match sometimes. You learn to fail and that failing is okay.”

She added that playing sports helps in developing qualities such as resilience and self-confidence, which are crucial for success in the boardroom. This view was supported by tennis legend Billie Jean King and research from EY, which revealed that 94% of women in the C-suite are former athletes.

Why It Matters: CEOs often credit their sports backgrounds for developing key leadership skills like confidence, teamwork, and discipline. A McKinsey report supports this view, highlighting overlaps between executive and athletic traits such as time management, resilience, and a growth mindset.

The insights shared by Gates and King come at a time when the corporate world is witnessing a shift in attitudes and work culture, especially with the upcoming Gen Z workforce. Gen Z, which is set to make up 30% of the workforce by 2030, prioritizes work-life balance, flexibility, and skill development.

Moreover, top banker Jamie Dimon’s call for an overhaul of the U.S. education system and underlines the need for schools to adapt to the demands of a rapidly changing workforce. The emphasis on sports as a platform for developing crucial life skills could potentially align with these evolving educational and corporate trends.

