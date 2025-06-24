Here's How You Can Earn $100 In Passive Income By Investing In Equinix Stock

Equinix Inc. EQIX is the largest global data center and colocation provider for enterprise network and cloud computing.

It will report its Q2 2025 earnings on Aug. 6. Wall Street analysts expect the company to post EPS of $9.21, down from $9.22 in the prior-year period. According to data from Benzinga Pro, quarterly revenue is expected to be $2.26 billion, up from $2.16 billion a year earlier.

The 52-week range of Equinix stock price was $701.41 to $994.03.

Equinix's dividend yield is 2.12%. It paid $18.76 per share in dividends during the last 12 months.

The Latest On Equinix

The company on April 30 announced its Q1 2025 earnings, posting FFO of $9.67, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.09, and revenues of $2.23 billion, compared to the consensus of $2.22 billion, as reported by Benzinga.

“We delivered a strong start to the year, exceeding our expectations for both bookings and financial performance,” said CEO Adaire Fox-Martin. “Demand for our digital infrastructure and services remains robust. This, together with a healthy balance sheet and customer momentum across a full breadth of geographies, industries, segments, and products, reaffirms our confidence in our strategy and ability to create even greater value."

How Can You Earn $100 Per Month As An Equinix Investor?

If you want to make $100 per month — $1,200 annually — from Equinix dividends, your investment value needs to be approximately $56,604, which is around 64 shares at $882.88 each.

Understanding the dividend yield calculations: When making an estimate, you need two key variables — the desired annual income ($1,200) and the dividend yield (2.12% in this case). So, $1,200 / 0.0212 = $56,604 to generate an income of $100 per month.

You can calculate the dividend yield by dividing the annual dividend payments by the current price of the stock.

The dividend yield can change over time. This is the outcome of fluctuating stock prices and dividend payments on a rolling basis.

For instance, assume a stock that pays $2 as an annual dividend is priced at $50. Its dividend yield would be $2/$50 = 4%. If the stock price rises to $60, the dividend yield drops to 3.33% ($2/$60). A drop in stock price to $40 will have an inverse effect and increase the dividend yield to 5% ($2/$40).

In summary, income-focused investors may find Equinix stock an attractive option for making a steady income of $100 per month by owning 64 shares of stock. There may be more upside to come as investors benefit from the company's consistent dividend hikes. Equinix has raised its dividend consecutively for the last 10 years.

