Google CEO Sundar Pichai Thinks This Overlooked Decision Can Shape A Young Person's Entire Career

Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently shared his belief that to succeed in the field of their choice, young professionals should seek out peers who are better than them.

What Happened: During an appearance on the Lex Fridman podcast, Pichai was asked what advice he would give to young people who want to make their mark on the world. "Get yourself in a position where you're working with people who you feel are stretching your abilities. It's what helps you grow. Put yourself in uncomfortable situations. I think often you'll surprise yourself,” he said.

In the same conversation, he highlighted the need to find joy in one’s work: “It's important to listen to your heart and see whether you actually enjoy doing it.” For those struggling to pinpoint what it is they enjoy, he had the following recommendation: “I think it's tough to find things you love doing, but I think listening to your heart a bit more than your mind [helps] in terms of figuring out what you want to do.”



Why It Matters: Pichai hails from a middle-class family in Chennai, India, and moved to the U.S. for higher studies in 1993, according to Fortune. Over the years, he has spoken candidly about his journey to becoming the CEO of one of the world’s top companies, sharing lessons he learnt along they way.

In 2024, Pichai revealed that he begins his day with Techmeme, news aggregator closely followed by Mark Zuckerberg and Satya Nadella. He also shared leadership lessons, admitting he still gets frustrated and angry, but has learned that maintaining calm can be more impactful.

Back in 2016, he reminisced about his childhood, when he did not have much access to technology, and how that shaped the trajectory of his life and career.

Image via Shutterstock

