Tesla Looks To Rollout Semitruck In Europe Amid Elon Musk's Politics-Induced Sales Rout

Tesla Inc. TSLA will reportedly begin sales operations for its Semitruck in Europe, almost a decade after the product's unveiling, as the company faces sales declines throughout multiple markets.

What Happened: Tesla has reportedly hired Usuf Schermo to head its Semitruck operations in the region, Electrek reported on Tuesday.

Schermo previously worked for electric Semitruck manufacturer Volta Trucks, where he served as the company's head of sales in Germany, the report suggests.

As per his LinkedIn profile, Schermo's official title at Tesla is Head of Business Operations at Tesla Semi EMEA, which could potentially mean Elon Musk's EV giant also plans to expand operations in the Middle East and Africa.

Why It Matters: News of the expansion comes in as Tesla has shared that its first batch of the Semitrucks will roll out from the company's Nevada Gigafactory by the end of the year. The Nevada facility can produce over 50,000 units of the Semitruck annually.

However, it could prove to be difficult as recently, the Semitruck productions were disrupted by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on China amid the ongoing trade tensions between the two countries.

Interestingly, the European expansion comes when Musk's company has been grappling with declining sales in the region, mostly attributed to Musk's endorsement of right-wing political ideals as well as his close association with the Trump administration.

