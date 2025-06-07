Elon Musk's Social Media Platform X Scrambles To Highlight Blue Check Disclaimer Amid EU Fine Threat: Report

Elon Musk's social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, has reportedly made a visible push to clarify its blue checkmark policy as European regulators ramp up scrutiny that could lead to a massive fine.

What Happened: X has started prominently displaying a disclaimer stating that blue checkmarks signify a paid subscription, not verified identity, reported Reuters, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The change was reportedly made about a week ago, is an attempt to fend off potential penalties under the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA).

A European Commission spokesperson said, "Our investigation related to the blue checkmark is ongoing," the report noted.

X did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Why It's Important: The EU charged X in July 2024 with potentially misleading users by allowing anyone to buy a blue checkmark — a symbol traditionally reserved for verified public figures.

X has not admitted any wrongdoing and has not settled with the EU, the report added.

The EU investigation falls under the Digital Services Act, which compels major online platforms to take stronger action against illegal and harmful content or face fines of up to 6% of their global annual revenue.

