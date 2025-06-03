WeRide, Renault Bring Autonomous Shuttles Back To Roland-Garros In Paris

Zinger Key Points
- WeRide and Renault will operate a Level-4 autonomous shuttle daily at Roland-Garros from May 25 to June 8.
- WeRide reported $10 million revenue in Q1 2025, with robotaxis accounting for 22.3% of total sales and steady gross margins.
WeRide WRD, a leading global developer of autonomous driving technology, announced on Tuesday it will once again partner with Renault Group, a key Roland-Garros sponsor, to provide a Level-4 self-driving minibus shuttle during the 2025 Grand Slam tennis tournament in Paris.
The return of the Robobus service highlights the successful partnership between the two companies. After a dependable debut last year, the shuttle will run a 2.8-kilometer loop connecting key venues around Roland-Garros daily from May 25 to June 8.
A new addition for this year is a night schedule, operational from 10 p.m. to midnight, thereby enhancing access during periods of low light.
Tony Han, WeRide’s founder and CEO, emphasized the importance of their continued presence at Roland-Garros and their focus on expanding in Europe.
Patrick Vergelas, Autonomous Mobility Project Manager at Renault Group, highlighted the growing societal acceptance of autonomous transit. “From Roland-Garros to Barcelona, via Valence, Renault and WeRide demonstrate that autonomous mobility is no longer a promise, but a reality,” he stated.
This initiative follows WeRide and Renault’s launch in March 2025 of Europe’s first fully driverless commercial Robobus in France’s Drôme region and a Level-4 autonomous shuttle trial in Barcelona. Powered by WeRide’s proprietary system, the Robobus operates in nearly 30 cities worldwide, including Singapore, Switzerland, France, and China.
WeRide reported $10 million in revenue for the first quarter of 2025, a 1.8% increase year-over-year. Product sales, including robotaxis and robosweepers, rose to $1.3 million. The robotaxi segment grew to 22.3% of total revenue. Gross margin remained steady at 35%.
ETFs such as the Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF DRIV and the iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF IDRV also provide exposure to this emerging market.
Price Action: WRD shares are trading lower by 2.55% to $9.55 at last check Tuesday.
Photo by Tada Images via Shutterstock
