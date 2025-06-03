Google DeepMind Boss Says He'd Pay Thousands To 'Get Rid' Of His Email — So He's Building An AI To Do It

Demis Hassabis, the head of Google DeepMind, has disclosed that his team is working on a new email system that will employ artificial intelligence (AI) to handle the daily email grind.

What Happened: Hassabis revealed the initiative at the SXSW London festival, where he highlighted that Google DeepMind is in the process of developing an AI tool to manage emails. The tool is designed to sift through emails, respond to routine ones and prevent crucial messages from being missed, reported The Guardian.

The new email system is designed to understand and respond to routine emails in the user’s style, thus eliminating the need to apologize for missing important messages. Hassabis is also exploring the potential of AI to protect individuals from algorithms designed to divert attention from critical tasks.

"The thing I really want – and we're working on – is can we have a next-generation email," stated Hassabis.

Despite the hype around AI’s potential, Hassabis believes its impact is overhyped in the short term. However, he expects profound changes in the long term. He said that before using the technology to cure diseases or address climate change, he was first applying it to tackle global email backlogs.

"I would love to get rid of my email. I would pay thousands of dollars per month to get rid of that,” the DeepMind CEO said.

Why It Matters: This announcement comes on the heels of Google’s introduction of an “AI mode” in its search engine and Chrome browser, offering a conversational, question-and-answer experience, similar to OpenAI‘s ChatGPT. This move was seen as an attempt by Google to stay ahead of competitors like OpenAI.

Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG has been strategically positioned for the AI era of consumer internet, according to Goldman Sachs, despite investor concerns about the value of Google Search. The recent developments in AI by Google, including the new email system, are indicative of the company’s commitment to AI innovation and its potential to revolutionize various aspects of daily life.

On a year-to-date basis, the shares of Alphabet dropped 10.63%.

