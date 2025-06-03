Errol Musk, the father of Elon Musk, recently shared that while he is fascinated by all of his son’s ventures, it is Neuralink that captivates him the most.

What Happened: Errol Musk, a South African electromechanical engineer and pilot, is currently on a visit to India and discussed his sons’ ventures and their progress in an interview with the Indian news channel, NDTV, on Tuesday.

When asked about which of Elon Musk’s businesses he likes the most, he expressed that SpaceX and Tesla Inc. TSLA are “common language” to him, as these topics were frequently discussed when his sons were young. However, it is Neuralink, a company that is pioneering brain-computer interfaces, that fascinates him the most.

“Rockets, electric cars it’s (it’s) something we (we) discussed at length when (when) they were little children,” recalled Errol Musk.

About Neuralink, he added, “..we didn’t really talk about much when they were with me young younger..”

Errol Musk visited Neuralink’s labs and was amazed by the company’s advancements, such as enabling quadriplegics to operate computers via brain implants and its ambitions to restore vision and hearing. He believes that these innovations are not distant dreams but imminent realities.

“It’s not way in the future…soon we will..be able to report on achievements that have been made.”

Errol Musk stated, “so that fascinates me the most of all the things because I know the least about it.” His statement underscores the intrigue and potential he sees in Neuralink’s work.

Why It Matters: Neuralink, Elon Musk’s brain-interface company, has been making significant strides in recent times. The company recently secured a $600 million funding round, elevating its valuation to $9 billion. This surge followed the successful implantation of brain chips in three individuals, including a non-verbal man with ALS who demonstrated the chip’s capabilities in a video shared on Musk’s social media platform, X.

Moreover, Neuralink has been making progress in its mission to restore human capabilities. At the Qatar Economic Forum, Elon Musk revealed that Neuralink had implanted brain chips in five humans and is set to conduct the first clinical trial of its Blindsight implant, which can help completely blind people see, in 2026.

These developments indicate that Neuralink is not only pushing the boundaries of technology but also making significant strides toward its goal of enhancing human capabilities.

