netflix logo on smartphone in front of a bank of TVs.
October 30, 2025 5:19 PM 1 min read

Netflix Announces 10-For-1 Stock Split, Shares Rise

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares moved higher in Thursday’s extended trading session after the company announced a 10-for-one forward stock split.

NFLX Stock Split

Each shareholder of record as of the close of trading on Nov. 10, 2025, will receive nine additional shares for every share held after the close of trading on Nov.14.

Trading is expected to begin on a split-adjusted basis at market open on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025.

Netflix said the purpose of the stock split is to bring the stock price down to a range that is more accessible to employees who participate in the company’s stock option program.

NFLX Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Netflix shares were up 2.97% at $1,121.37 in Thursday's extended trading. 

