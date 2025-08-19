Anthony Pompliano Says Opendoor Is Not A 'Meme Stock' — Retail Investors Are Like 'A Decentralized Hedge Fund'

Investor and podcast host Anthony Pompliano is pushing back against the narrative that Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN is just another “meme stock,” arguing that retail investors have evolved into a powerful and coordinated force in today’s markets.

Retail Investors Are Like “A Decentralized Hedge Fund”

On Tuesday, in a post on X, Pompliano defended the recent retail frenzy surrounding Opendoor, saying, “The people calling $OPEN a meme stock don’t understand what is happening.”

He said this while describing retail investors as a “hive mind” that is working together to “identify opportunities,” take financial positions, and then advocating for improvements at target companies. “Think of it as a decentralized hedge fund,” he says, but one where each investor directs their own capital, while loosely collaborating “to surface the best ideas.”

Pompliano cites Opendoor as a clear example of how retail investors are actively shaping companies rather than just trading their shares.

“Look at the hundreds of product suggestions that people have sent to Opendoor executives,” he says, adding that investors have also provided “feedback on company communications,” while helping with “the identification of potential M&A opportunities.”

For those who are still dismissive of this trend, Pompliano highlights the investor activism that got Opendoor’s CEO, Carrie Wheeler, to step down last week. “If you think this is not worth paying attention to, remember the CEO of a multi-billion dollar public company just quit in response to retail pressure,” he says.

Pompliano believes that this is just the beginning. “My expectation is that Opendoor is the first of many situations like this where the hive mind is able to move faster to opportunities than traditional investors,” he said, adding that “the power of the crowd can not be underestimated.”

Not A “Meme Stock”

Pompliano echoed the views of hedge fund manager Eric Jackson, who has been at the forefront of Opendoor’s 875% rally since the beginning, and who has since shrugged off the “meme stock” tag, saying that it was “a real business.”

Last week, Jackson expressed his interest in creating a “mini-Berkshire” for retail investors. While he didn’t offer any details, he said, “I have a plan for a mini-Berkshire that more retail folks can participate in … more to come,” in a post on X.

Shares of Opendoor were down 4.23% on Tuesday, closing at $3.62, and are down another 6.35% after hours. The stock ranks high in Momentum and Value in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, with a favorable price trend in the short, medium and long terms. Click here for deeper insights into the stock.

