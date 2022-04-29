Meet The Company Developing Innovative Peyote-Based Treatments For Addiction, Anxiety, And Depression

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Claire Stawnyczy, CEO of Lophos Pharmaceuticals Corp. was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s Psychedelics Capital Conference on April 19, 2022.

Lophos Pharma is a pioneering biosciences company cultivating more sustainably harvested peyote-derivatives. It’s researching a range of physical and mental health applications for the plant that has a long history of use in traditional indigenous medicine.

Watch the full interview here.

Image provided by Pixabay