Meet The Company Developing Innovative Peyote-Based Treatments For Addiction, Anxiety, And Depression

by Rachael Green
April 29, 2022 8:51 AM | 1 min read

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Claire Stawnyczy, CEO of Lophos Pharmaceuticals Corp. was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s Psychedelics Capital Conference on April 19, 2022. 

Lophos Pharma is a pioneering biosciences company cultivating more sustainably harvested peyote-derivatives. It’s researching a range of physical and mental health applications for the plant that has a long history of use in traditional indigenous medicine.

Watch the full interview here.

